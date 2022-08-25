The Goa Police registered a murder case on Thursday to investigate the death of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat. It must be noted that the 42-year-old actor-politician died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday. However, her family members have been questioning the circumstances leading to her death.
Sonali Phogat Death: Murder Case Filed By Goa Police After Family File Complaint
Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna Police Station.”
Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint on Wednesday whilst accusing her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhvinder of killing his sister. Bishnoi stated that the two are now suspects in the case and have been detained by the police.
Phogat’s family members have now agreed to proceed with the post-mortem which will be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim on Thursday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the same and said, “A post-mortem is being carried out. The Director General of Police is looking into the investigation.”
The post-mortem report is expected to arrive by Thursday evening. For the unversed, the Goa Police had first registered an unnatural death report after Sonali’s demise was reported by St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna. It must be noted that the 42-year-old was taken to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on Tuesday.
