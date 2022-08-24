Her sister said that her family didn't accept that she died of heart attack. Her sister Raman was quoted by ANI as saying, "My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem."

BJP leader, social media influencer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left everyone in shock. The actress was in Goa with a group and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. After she started feeling uneasy after eating her food at the hotel, she was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead. According to PTI, the police have registered a case of 'unnatural death'.

Her other sister Rupesh said, "I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up."

As her family questioned the circumstances of her death, Goa Police chief Jaspal Singh told PTI that there was 'no foul play', but a post-mortem would confirm the cause.

As per PTI report, the post-mortem of the mortal remains of the ex-Bigg Boss contestant would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today (August 24) to ascertain the exact cause of her death and it will be videographed as per police order. A senior GMCH official said that a panel of two experts- Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares from the hospital's forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.

Sonali Phogat rose to fame with her TikTok videos. She debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP two years later. She had made her acting debut in 2016 with a TV show and also worked in a web series in 2019. She participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 (2020).