Sonali Phogat’s Last Song ‘Chhori Ka Naam’ Crosses 1.2M Views On YouTube

The description of the song read as, "Chhori Ka Naam - A Tribute To SONALI PHOGAT. This song is a tribute to our beloved Sonali Phogat she will always live in our memories & prayers this song was our dream project she worked for over a year on this project, let's make this memorable." (sic)

BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat's last song 'Chhori Ka Naam' was released on YouTube after her death on September 2. The makers dedicated the song as a tribute to the late BJP leader. The song received immense love from audiences.

The song crooned by Nonnu Rana has lyrics penned by Nati Sihag. The music is by Dee Gaur and it is directed by Sahil Sandhu.

'Chhori Ka Naam' has garnered more than 1.2 Million views on the video streaming site and fans are pouring their love in the comments section. Take a look at a few comments!

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police Finds Crucial Evidence In Haryana; Advocate Writes Letter To CJI



For the unversed, Sonali died hours after partying at a Goa restaurant on August 22. Her two aides- PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder Singh were taken into custody over her alleged murder. It is being said that she was administered methamphetamine. However, the motive behind her murder remains unclear. The investigation into Sonali's death case is still in process.

