After the post-mortem, which confirmed blunt injuries on the body of Sonali, a murder case was registered and two of her aides were arrested. Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai told The Times of India that they have booked Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder in connection with the murder. However, the panel of Goa Medical College and Hospital doctors, who conducted the post-mortem, have reserved the cause of death.

Social media influencer and politician Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left everyone in shock. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was apparently brought dead to hospital in Goa. Preliminary reports suggested that Sonali had had a cardiac arrest. However, her family members suspected foul play and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sonali's brother insisted that the family will allow an autopsy only after the Goa Police registered a first information report (FIR) against her two associates who were with her in Goa. Also, her nephew said that the family will give their consent for the autopsy only if the entire process is videographed.

The panel, consisting of Dr Sunil Chimbolkar and Dr Mandar Kantak was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The cause of death to the best of our knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved. However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain."

A forensic official said, "The multiple blunt force injuries over the body were below the skin and were noticed after the incision on the body was made. It is likely to have been caused six hours prior to her death. The injuries may have been caused by fist blows or due to a fall. The injuries were fresh."

As per reports, Sonali's body was handed over to the family to perform the final rites and the family has left the state with her mortal remains.

Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka said, "We are satisfied with the investigation of the Goa Police. Based on our complaint, an FIR has been registered. The medical report has shown injuries. There are major injuries at four to five places on her body. On the basis of my complaint, investigation will follow."

