Former TikTok star, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa. Initially, four arrests were made- her associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder - who accompanied her on the Goa trip, Curlies owner Edwin Nunes and a drug peddler were arrested. Sudhir and Sukhwinder, who were charged with murder, were sent to police custody for 10 days.

Recently, another drug peddler was arrested, and all the three- Edwin Nunes and drug peddlers- Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramakant Mandrekar were produced before a court in Panaji, who were later sent to police custody for five days. As per the latest report, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be taking over the case. The move comes after a request was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

As per a PTI report, in a fresh twist in the murder case, advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, who was representing Nunes, claimed that his client didn't own the Curlies restaurant in North Goa and there are no documents establishing that Nunes has the ownership rights of the restaurant. He added that it is for the prosecution to find and prove who owns the place.

The report stated that the lawyer also told the reporters that Nunes' bail application was rejected after the prosecution argued that since he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the matter should be dealt with by the relevant court. He said that they will file a fresh application before the designated court seeking bail for Nunes.

