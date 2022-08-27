However, Rinku commented on the video in which his sister was seen dancing with one of the accused, and said that the video is from Gurugram and not Goa. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "This video is old, it is from Gurugram. They made it viral to down her image. It was preplanned for a long time, so they should not be blamed (after her death)."

Days after ex-Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death, an old video has surfaced in which she is seen dancing with her two associates, who have now been named as accused in her murder case. In the video, Sonali is seen dancing with Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22.

Sonali's sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. The preliminary reports suggested that she died of a heart attack. However, her family members suspected foul play. The post-mortem confirmed blunt injuries on her body, post which, a murder case was registered and two of her aides- her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder Wasi were arrested.

Who are Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi?

Apparently, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi came in contact with Sonali Phogat in 2019 after She was made the BJP candidate in the Haryana Assembly elections. After the elections, Sudhir started working as Sonali's PA. Sudhir was living in Rohtak while Sukhwinder Wasi is from Bhiwani.

Sonali's Family's Claims

Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that Sudhir and Sukhwinder had joined Phogat's team as ground workers during the Adampur election. Later, Sudhir was appointed as her PA and after some time, he removed her cook and started making the arrangements himself.

Rinku said that three months ago, she told him that Sangwan had given her some kheer to eat, after which her hands and feet started trembling.

As per the Times Of India report, Sonali's brother Rinku in his complaint mentioned that his sister had spoken to their mother, sister and brother-in-law Aman Poonia. He said, "She revealed that Sangwan had raped her three years ago by mixing intoxicants and was now blackmailing her. She said he was also involved in the theft at her house and that she will take action against him after coming to Hisar. She told Aman that Sangwan and Sukhwinder can do anything with her. The phone got disconnected after that."

He added that on the same night, Sonali had also called her mother and claimed that Sangwan had mixed something in her food and the next morning, Sangwan informed them about her death.

Rinku also said that Sonali had only planned to visit Chandigarh and there was no plan to go to Goa. He added that they killed his sister under some political conspiracy and alleged that apart from these two, many other people may also be involved in this murder.

Sonali's other brother Watan Dhaka alleged that her personal assistant Sudhir stole a laptop, CCTV, DVR and some papers with the help of his partner Shivam, from her farmhouse at Dhandur village near Hisar. He claimed that Sudhir has the keys to two other houses and a vehicle owned by Sonali.