Amid the stir over Sonali Phogat’s death case, the makers of the late actor’s last film announced on Monday that the movie will be released soon. Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara unveiled the movie’s poster two days ago. Director and producer Naresh Dhanda, who also stars opposite Phogat, highlighted the fact that his project is a motivational film.
Sonali Phogat’s Final Film Prerna To Be Released Soon, Makers Also Interested In Making Her Biography
Dhanda was quoted by ANI as saying, “The Title of this movie is Prerna. Sonali Phogat madam had the lead role in this movie, actually, it’s a motivational movie. It has been shown how Sonali Phogat’s character Prerna explains to students that don’t lose courage and hope in life, move forward always. The movie is ready now, but I want to shoot a song with Yashodhara which you people can see at the end of the movie which is a tribute to Sonali Phogat. Because I want to pay tribute to Sonali Phogat through this song.”
He also outlined his plans for making Phogat’s biographical movie by adding, “I must say her life had also become a film. The way she came from a village and later worked her way into Big Boss and TV and later into movies is commendable. The name of the movie will be in name of Sonali Phogat.” He further stated that he will proceed with the biography once the culprits come to the fore.
In the meantime, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would handle Sonali Phogat’s case if her family is not satisfied with the Goa police’s investigation. Earlier, on the same day, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar to demand a CBI inquiry into the death of the actress-politician. She passed away in Goa on August 23 and her post-mortem report has prompted the police to register a murder case.
