The Goa Police arrested Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan along with Sukhwinder Singh, in connection with the murder case of the Bigg Boss contestant and TikTok star on Friday. The accused were produced before a judge who remanded them in police custody for two days.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi held a press conference and shared Sangwan has confessed to the crime. The police officer revealed that after reaching Goa, Sangwan along with Sukhwinder took Sonali to Curlie's restaurant in North Goa on the pretext of partying and he (Sangwan) mixed some obnoxious substance in the drinking water and forced Sonali to consume it.

"After drinking the water she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to hotel, where they were staying and then to St Antony's hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead," he shared.

It must be noted that the police are yet to determine the motive and substance used in the murder. However, Bishnoi added that the case is being investigated from all angles and that CCTV footage of relevant premises was examined by the Investigating Officer and it was found that Sudhir was forcefully making Sonali drink something.

Bishnoi further added, "Since post mortem report has not mentioned the exact cause of death and would be available only after chemical examination of viscera, histopathological and serological reports which would take a while, to avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses, both Sukwinder and Sangwan have been arrested and further investigation is in progress."

The senior official also clarified that the multiple blunt force injuries listed by forensic experts in Sonali’s post-mortem report were minor bruises, and were not the cause of her demise. Bishnoi stated, “These are not fatal injuries. They are not severe enough to cause the death of a person. They are very minor injuries. And we asked the accused about it and he said that they are abrasion marks when they were trying to lift her up from the toilet.”

Phogat had reached Goa on August 22. The BJP leader, who was staying at a hotel in Anjuna, complained of uneasiness on Monday night, in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St.\ Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 am, where she was declared as brought dead.

