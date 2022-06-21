Star Bharat's most-awaited show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiered recently and it is all anyone can talk about. Television star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be seen in the show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti.

Mika Singh looks at Divyanka as his sister and has specially invited her to help him in the search for his life partner. She will be seen on Mika Singh's Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, to find the best match for her brother Mika Singh.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, “I am very happy to be a part of the show 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’! Who doesn't love weddings?! I'm here to make things interesting with the girls that are posing a challenge for Mika Singh. We'll be having a speed dating round to who impresses Mika the most!"

In the show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, it will be fascinating to see what Divyanka Tripathi has in store for Mika Singh and his brides-to-be.

Did you know? Her marriage was actually put together by her fans who created a hashtag #Divek. Watch Divyanka Tripathi getting candid on the show about her marriage and many other things on Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. Also, find out how the contestants impress Mika in 30 seconds of their speed dating round!

Stay tuned for more updates and tune in to Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, every Monday to Friday at 8 pm, only on Star Bharat!