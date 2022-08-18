She says "I've been very fortunate to be such an integral part of a beautiful show like Jai Kanhaiyalal Ki. Playing Yashoda has given me so much love and adulation from the audience and I feel blessed everyday cause of it. The festival of Janmashthami.

Star Bharat is celebrating Janmashtami with the viewers with a special 3 hours episode on the occasion of Gokulashtami. Radha Krishna has one been the viewers favourite show so far ever since it has aired on the television. With each episode the tale of Radha Krishna has got the viewers hooked to their seats. And now to make the Janmashtami even more special Star Bharat will play a special 3 hours episode named 'Shri Krishna Bal leela' and sharing her wishes for Janmashtami Aditi Sanjwal who plays Yashodha shares her excitement.

has always been close to my heart. I believe that Krishna is my karmic guide and always has a deep connection with me where ever I go. In childhood, I used to dress up as Kanha with murli and morpankh, and we would always have a night fast on the eve of Janmashthami. Mummy would make fresh makhan which would be given first to Laddu Gopal and then we would relish it to our hearts content. I still have my Kanha ji's idol from my show Meera in the mandir of my parent's house. This festival is joyful, nostalgic n deeply connected to my being."

Advertisement Advertisement

So, this gives me so much happiness that on Kanha's birthday, Star Bharat is bringing a three-hour Special episode called Shri Krishna Bal Leela, which will be a beautiful summary of our entire show. Please watch it with your families and relive this beautiful show. I want to wish all my fans and viewers of Star Bharat, a very Happy Krishna Janmaashthami."

Celebrate the eternal story of Bal Krishna and stay tuned to watch the maha episode tonight at 10.30 pm only on Star Bharat.