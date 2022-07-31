Star Plus' Nach Baliye is all set to return to the small screen with a brand-new season. As per the latest reports, the makers of the popular dance reality show have started prepping for the show. The season 10 of Nach Baliye is returning after a hiatus of two years and like the previous season, it will be produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Star Plus Is All Set To Launch Nach Baliye 10 In October, Salman Khan To Produce The New Season - Reports
According to a SpotBoyE report, Nach Baliye 10 might air in mid-October this year. A source close to the development told the portal, “The script of the show has been written and approved after a month-long discussion between the channel and production. This time, the makers will bring jodi of a celebrity face along with their fan and they will contest the dance competition. Last year the concept was of ex-couples.”
The source close to the show further added, “After auditions, the selected fans will be locked up and will be given a major task by the celebrities and the one who proves themselves the biggest fan will share the dance floor.” The report even stated that popular celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohsin Khan have been approached for the show.
For the uninitiated, the previous season (Nach Baliye 9) of the show was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. It aired in 2019 and was hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. Nach Baliye 9 was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. On the other hand, Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani stood as the first runner-up.
