Also, Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye that stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria is also keeping the viewers hooked to the show. The makers are trying their best to entertain audience with new twists and turns. As per the latest report, this show is also all set to take a 5-year leap.

Star Plus' Imlie produced by Gul Khan's Four Lions Films is keeping the audience hooked to the show. The show starring Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, is one of the top shows on BARC chart. There have been reports that the show is all set to take a 5-year leap!

Coming to Imlie, makers had introduced twist by introducing a new character Jyoti played by Preet Kaur Nayak, who plays Aryan AKA Fahmaan's ex-lover. As per the latest report, Mayuri Deshmukh, who played the role of Malini, might return post leap. It is also being said that Jyoti Gauba, who played her mother, will also be re-entering the show. The duo will bring new twists in the show.

Apparently, before leap, Imlie will suffer miscarriage and lose her baby. Aryan and Imlie will blame each other and it is being said that Imlie will shift to her village.

On the other hand, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will undergo major changes. There will be development in the storyline. It is being said that post leap, Saumya (Vidhi) will return to house from mental asylum. She will be surprised to see Prisha taking control of the whole house. Adding on to this, Saumya's kids will also be calling Prisha, their mother.

Vidhi confirmed the leap and revealed to India-Forums that audience will get to witness a lot of twists and turns.

She said, "Yes, the show is taking leap there will be lot of twist and turns. There will be so many things that will happen in Saumya's life and Armaan Life. And it will be interesting how the story will take turn and its fun. I shot for one day post leap sequence, but I am sure audience will like it."