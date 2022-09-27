Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani were seen together in Imlie. The duo shared great on and off screen bond. Fans too loved the duo's chemistry on screen. However, Gashmeer decided to quit the show citing career growth. Post his exit, Fahmaan Khan entered the show.

Currently, Gashmeer is seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. His performance has impressed judges and audiences. Recently, he dedicated his performance to his family and his act impressed judges and viewers. While talking to India-Forums, Sumbul reacted to the same and said that she is aware of his struggle. She added that his performance gave her goosebumps.