The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti has come forward in support of actor Ranveer Singh after two FIRs have been lodged against the Bollywood star for the nude photo shoot he recently did for a magazine. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and reacted to the FIRs by first sharing a news article about Ranveer on her handle.
Sumona Chakravarti Reacts To FIRs Being Filed Against Ranveer Singh: I Am A Woman, My Modesty Isn't Insulted
Sumona then wrote, “I am a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted not my sentiments hurt.” She also posted a screenshot of her mother's reply that read, “Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more.” The actress shared this and added, “This is what my mother, also a woman had to say.”
It must be noted that a Mumbai-based lawyer filed a complaint against the actor claiming that he has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs. The complaint was registered by the Chembur police on Monday and based on it, an FIR was registered against Ranveer under various Indian Penal Code Sections and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
Meanwhile, Chakravarti has been busy professionally with her new travel show named Shonar Bengal. The 10-part travelogue sees the actress as the host, who explores the rich state of Bengal and its lesser-known stories. She was recently also in the news for quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sumona later rubbished the rumours and said that she hasn't quit the popular show.
