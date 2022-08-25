The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with the new season. Recently, Kapil Sharma had teased fans with his new look from the upcoming season of the show. Also, Archana Puran Singh had shared BTS promo clip of the show. Kapil had also shared a few pictures from photoshoot that also featured Archana and captioned it as, "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh ❤️ #tkss #behindthescenes 🤩." While all these have been good news, Krushna Abhishek not being a part of the show has been disappointing. The actor is not a part of the show because of contractual/ monetary issue.

In a video, comedian Sunil Pal has strongly reacted to the same and expressed his disappointment with his decision. He took a dig at Krushna by asking what will he do now?