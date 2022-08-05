Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, which is releasing on August 11, 2022, on the Rakhi festival. Since the film will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office, Khiladi Kumar is not leaving any stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film. Amidst all, Akshay will be seen as a guest in an upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 2.
Superstar Singer 2: Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional On Seeing His Sister’s Raksha Bandhan Special Video; Watch
The makers recently shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 2 on Instagram. They captioned it as, "Iss raksha bandhan ke khoobsurat mauke par, suron ki aisi hogi barsaat ki bhar aayegi sabhi ki aankh! Dekhiye #RakshaBandhanSpecial, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje."
In the promo, one can see a young contestant singing 'Phoolon Ka Taaraon Ka Sabka Kehna Hai'. During his performance, Akshay Kumar got emotional and started crying. His sister surprised him with a video message in which she praised him for standing by her side through thick and thin.
Akshay Kumar calls his sister 'Devi' and revealed that their lives changed after the entry of his sister. He calls their relationship the most precious one. On the other hand, Akshay's sister applauds him for playing the role of not just a brother, but of a father and friend in her life.
Well, the episode is indeed going to be a treat for Akki fans. Talking about Superstar Singer 2, the show is being judged by Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik. The show has Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and others as captains.
Coming back to Raksha Bandhan, the Aanand L Rai directorial also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and others in key roles.
