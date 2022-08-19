Singer Neha Kakkar will be seen gracing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2, which is being judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya. The promo of the upcoming episode is out now, and one can see the singer getting emotional after watching a young contestant's performance.
Superstar Singer 2: Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For Crying After Listening To Young Contestant Sing Maahi Ve
Let us tell you, Mani, who is from Punjab, gives an outstanding performance on the song 'Maahi Ve'. The 11-year-old contestant sang the song by adding his own classical touch. After listening to his song, Neha Kakkar started crying and praised the young contestant for his amazing talent. She admits that she would never be able to sing the song the way he did.
Neha Kakkar said that she has performed this 'Maahi Ve' song in thousands of concerts. She will never be able to sing it the way he has sung it. She later gives the contestant a hug as she came toward her seat to seek her blessings.
It has to be noted that Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture didn't go down well with many netizens as they started trolling her on social media. Netizens called her 'drama queen'. One user wrote, "besure neha is here again to cry." Another user commented, "Rona hin Rona is only constant for Neha Kakkar."
Talking about Neha Kakkar, she will reportedly be judging Indian Idol 13 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The singer has sung some memorable songs such as 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya', 'O Saki Saki', 'Garmi' and so on.
