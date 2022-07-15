Sushmita Sen Dating Lalit Modi? Actress’ Brother Rajeev Sen Reacts

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi surprised everyone by posting cosy pictures with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, Lalit claimed that he is dating Sushmita. For the unversed, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." (sic)

Later, he clarified that they have not yet gotten married. He also feels that a wedding will happen one day. In his Instagram bio too, he mentioned Sushmita Sen as his partner in crime and tagged her in the same. Well, their pictures indeed grabbed everyone's attention.

It has to be noted that Sushmita Sen has not yet opened up about her relationship with Lalit Modi. Amidst all, ETimes TV recently contacted her brother Rajeev Sen and asked him about his sister's love life. Rajeev said, "I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn't aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can't comment as of now."

Earlier, Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. They broke up in December 2021, and remained close friends. Well, Miss Universe 1994 has always been vocal about her personal life, hence, her fans are eagerly waiting for her reaction to her relationship reports with the former IPL chief Lalit Modi.

Talking about her latest work, she was last seen in the web series Aarya Season 2. Stay tuned for more updates!