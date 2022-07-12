Now, Hiten confirmed the same and spoke about his character. He also revealed why he chose to do the show. Talking about his character, the actor said that he will play Arjun Deol, a grey shade, who will create a stir Swaran and Ajit's lives.

The makers of Swaran Ghar are keeping the audience glued to the show. The makers are all set to bring a new twist in the show by introducing a new character. Hiten Tejwani will be entering the show and his entry will bring new twists!

When asked what made him take up the show, Hiten said that Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey (producers) wanted him to be a part of the show since beginning, but he couldn't as he was busy with other commitments.

Hiten was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "The best part about it was the lovely team and my dear friends Ravi and Sargun. They always wanted me to be a part of their shows, but earlier it didn't work out because of my projects. The character isn't going to be there forever, I will get some time to focus on my other projects too as I have web series and films in the pipeline. I am doing a film in the south also."

Advertisement Advertisement

Hiten said that TV is always open for him- if he gets, interesting characters to play, he always say yes. He added that television has given everything to him since being associated with Balaji and Ekta. The actor felt that this was the right time and also since it was a good character on a great show with Sangita and Ajay, he said yes to the show. He feels like coming back home with the show.

Talking about his character, Hiten said, "Arjun Deol is here to bring a stir in between Swaran and Ajit's life. It would come across as a grey character. Every person actually has a grey side, it is actually for a reason how the person is and that will also add to the narrative to show, and Swaran's life."

The actor said that he didn't need any preparations as his character in the show is a new one, who doesn't know anyone and he is a new person in the show, so to keep up that energy he didn't need to do any preparations.