Star Bharat is bringing us the most important journey of Mika Singh's life where he is on a mission to find his life partner. With the beautiful remaining contestants, the challenge seems bigger than ever. To aid him in this process Raveena Tandon is here!

Mika Singh had expressed to the production, before the start of the show, that he wants a girl like Raveena Tandon as his 'Vohti'. Raveena Tandon is a force to be reckoned with and is known for her exceptional work ethic.

Raveena said, "I am here to help Mika Singh find his 'Vohti' and I hope I get to be the 'Best Woman' at his wedding. The concept of 'Swayamvar' has always been fascinating to me as it gave the women a chance to have a say in their marriage, back in the old days. I am happy that Mika Singh chose this way to find himself a life partner. And, I am here to seek out the best of the best for Mika Singh. I am excited to be a part of 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' and my only wish is that both Mika and his 'Vohti' give each other the time to understand as it's very crucial."

An SOL Production, 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' is here to make us fall in love again, along with Mika Singh and his 'Vohti'. Our favourite Raveena Tandon will be seen helping him out with this important task of finding a good match for Mika. What tasks and challenges will Raveena Tandon give our beautiful contestants?