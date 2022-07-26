Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Winner Akanksha Puri: We Are All Set To Paint The Town Red With Our Love Story

Akanksha managed to win Mika's heart and the actress is happy that she has romance in her life now which she was majorly missing. Akanksha revealed that she is all set to paint the town red with their love story.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti finale was held yesterday (July 25) and among the three finalists- Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal, Mika Singh chose Akanksha as his vohti. Mika and Akanksha know each other since 13 years and the actress entered the show as a wild card contestant at the last moment.

The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It's been quite long since I dated someone, I am so happy I have romance in my life now which I was majorly missing. I want to go all out this time. We definitely are a very powerful couple and we are all set to paint the town red with our love story."

About her experience of doing the show, she said, "My experience with the girls and show has been amazing. Frankly I am a very positive person and I don't let negativity affect me. I am very happy I met these girls. I made some new friends and though my journey was short, I had an amazing time. I really enjoyed myself."

Talking about being Mika Singh's friend to now his life partner, the actress said that her journey with him has been most comfortable till now. She added that he gives her comfort in more than one way and he is and will always be her happy space.

Advertisement Advertisement

When asked if she was ever skeptical about doing a Swayamvar based show as a participant as she was already a successful name, she said that she definitely was aware that she will have to face a lot of questions and allegations but this was about her personal life and the most important decision of her life, so, she didn't take it like any other professional decision. She concluded by saying that she is proud of her decision.

Advertisement

Post Swayamvar, Mika and Akanksha were also spotted on date night. Mika chose to wear a black suit paired with a blue shirt and a big locket while Akanksha looked stunning in a short pink dress. Akanksha shared a selfie from their date night on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Love you all for all your blessings and best wishes!!"