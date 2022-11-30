Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah Fans Make A Demand After Show's Director Posts Selfie With Shailesh Lodha

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular sitcom on Indian television. One of the longest-running serials has gone through multiple changes in the past few months. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, TMKOC has won millions of audience's hearts over these years. But the serial's fans were left dejected when one of its most important and popular characters, Taarak Mehta, played by Shailesh Lodha, broke his ties with the television serial. Fans were in shock after hearing the news of Shailesh's departure from the serial.

Of late, many weeks after Shailesh Lodha's resignation from the show, director Malav Rajda shared a photo with the actor. Fans made a request to the director shortly after the selfie was shared. The post caption read, "The person I have harassed the most in the show by saying, 'Mehta saab ko chod ke baaki sab ka pack up."

The picture featured Krunal Khakhkhar, who is the Creative Supervisor of TMKOC, actor Jatin Bajaj (Bhailu), and Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta. Lodha is seen putting his arms around Jatin Bajaj, and they all smile for the camera as Malav Rajda clicks the selfie. His post's caption was followed by a couple of smiling emojis.

Take a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director's photo with Shailesh Lodha below:-

Soon, fans took to the comment section and requested the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to bring Shailesh Lodha back on the show. One user urged, "Sir aap please Shailesh sir ko vapas lane ke liye Asit sir ko manaiye.... please humein ye vale mehta sahab chahiye (Sir, please ask Asit Sir to bring Shailesh back, we want this Mehta Sahab)." While another wrote, "Mehta sahab ko wapis leke Aao please new wale achhe nahi hai (Please bring Mehta Sahab back, don't like the new one)." Another fan's comment read, "Kyun boring hogaya hai TMKOC.. Log chhod ke ja rahe hai... Drag ho raha hai.. Please get back all the old stars.. Plzz..."

For the unaware, Shailesh Lodha was reported to have left Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah due to creative differences with the serial's producers and has kept mum on his reason to leave the show. Tv actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Lodha as Tarak Mehta. He was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.