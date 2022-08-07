Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news off late for all the wrong reasons. Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta recently quit the show. It is also being rumoured that Raj Anadkat aka Tapu may also be on the outs very soon. There have been multiple media reports of actors being forbidden from working on other projects besides the sitcom.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi Breaks His Silence About Actors Leaving The Show; WATCH
Amidst all the speculation, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has now spoken out about the matter and said how he wants to keep everyone in the team together. In his video message, he added that if someone decides to explore other opportunities, the show will not stop if they quit.
Asit said in Hindi, “See I have said this before also that I want to keep everyone and everything together. But there are a few people who do not want to come back, they don't have the hunger, they don't want to limit themselves to TMKOC. They don't want to understand this. I want them to think again because without them the show will not stop." Check out the video here:
Besides Shailesh, Neha Mehta’s exit has also generated a lot of negative buzz for the makers as the actress accused them of not clearing her dues. The absence of many cast members has come as a down for many ardent fans of the show. They have also been patiently waiting for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s return. However, it seems like the show is facing a crisis of sorts in terms of talent management.
According to an ETimes report, the exclusivity contract that the producer made the artists sign has been an issue as most actors shoot for only 15 days a month and they don't want to stay at home for the rest of the time. In the meantime, the popular sitcom recently completed 14 years on the small screen and is continuing to fare well on the ratings chart.
