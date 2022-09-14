However, recently Asit Modi clarified about the same and said that there is no bad blood between him and Disha. He also clarified that they're not delaying Dayaben's return purposely.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a long time now for the actors' exit and new entries. Shailesh Lodha exited the show and recently, the makers introduced Sachin Shroff as new Taaran Mehta. However, Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben has been missing from the show for a few years now, and still there is no confirmation if the makers are bringing her back or replacing her. There have been several reports about the same and some reports also suggested that all is not well between producer Asit Modi and Disha.

Talking about Disha Vakani, Asit was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I understand there are few changes that need to be made as far as the show is concerned. Daya Bhabhi has been one character which the audience has not been able to forget. The character has been missing from the show since the last 4-5 years, but they still miss her on the show and want her back."

He said that they also have to understand that Disha Vakani, has new responsibilities and he respects her a lot. He added that during COVID times he waited for her to return and he is still waiting and praying that God does some miracle and she returns to the show, but now she is married, has two kids and has her family's responsibilities on her shoulders, and she is focusing on her personal life at present. Asit said that like audience, even he wants to see her back on the show, but if she doesn't return, he promised that audience will get a new Daya Bhabhi. He added that if they need to make changes, they will do it and bring new characters as well because the show has been running for the last 15 years, so change is inevitable.

He clarified that he still has family relations with Disha Vakani and there is absolutely no bad blood between them.

He said, "Disha Vakani has lived the character, just think about her. We don't have any grudges against each other or bad blood. We have family relations with each other and her family. I think even she must be wanting to return to the character which she has developed. But after marriage and baby sometimes priorities change for people. She is doing what she loves to do. If she is willing to come we will be more than happy, but if she doesn't return we will cast someone else. We will bring a new Daya Bhabhi."

He also clarified that they are not purposely delaying Popatlal's wedding and Disha's return.He said that people keep writing to them to do changes and bring back characters, but it is a daily show and they need to focus on stories as well. He added that everything takes time because casting the right actor plays an important role.

Asit concluded by saying, "We are not delaying it purposely, we need to find people who can give commitment to us. It shouldn't happen that we cast someone and then he or she is not able to live up to the expectations. Such important changes require a lot of planning and execution."