‘Taarak Mehta…’ Actress Priya Ahuja Locks Lips With Hubby As They Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary

Priya Ahuja & Malav’s Love Story

For the unversed, Priya and Malav first met each other on the sets of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. While Priya was one of the actors, Malav directed the hit comedy show. Soon, they fell in love with each other and exchanged wedding vows on November 19, 2011.

Priya & Malav’s Son - Ardaas

Eight years after tying the knot, Priya and Malav welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ardaas, in November 2019. Since then, the actress has been focusing on her personal life and is busy nurturing their son.

Advertisement

Renewal Of Wedding Vows

Last year, on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple renewed their vows in the presence of their families and close friends. They even had their mehendi, sangeet, cocktail party, and wedding once again.

Priya Hasn’t Quit ‘Taarak Mehta…’

While Priya has been on a break from acting, she hasn't yet quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Yes, you read that right! She revealed that same in a recent interview with TOI and stated, 'There has been no track of mine of the show or any such storyline where the makers could have brought me back.'

Priya Is Now Craving To Act Again

After staying away from TV, the actress is now craving to act once again. Revealing the same, she said, 'My son Azaad is now two- and-half-years old. Now that he has grown up a little and goes to playschool, I can get back to acting.' Well, this is indeed a piece of great news for her fans.