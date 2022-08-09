Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Reveals Why He Makes Actors Sign Exclusive Contract

Recently, Asit had spoken about the actors exit and had said that he wants to keep everyone together and is hurt when someone leaves the show. He also had said that audience, who get upset with actor's exit, come to him and ask about the same. He added that they have to take into consideration their emotions. He also said that he asks the actors to reconsider their decision if they plan to leave, but that doesn't mean that the show will stop. Recently, Asit spoke about Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani's exit. He also revealed why he makes actors sign exclusive contracts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 14 years recently. The producer of the show Asit Modi had spoken about the initial struggle and had revealed how he struck a deal with SAB TV. The show has been in the news since a long time- initially, it was regarding Disha Vakani's exit, which has still not been solved. Recently, the show had hit headlines for Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat's exit. There are also rumours that Munmun Dutta is keen on exiting the show.

Regarding exclusive contracts, Asit was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Yeh contract isiliye hota hai ke agar aap sab kuch karte rahoge... Audience ne jo pyaar diya, woh isiliye ke exclusive iss character mein dikhne mile. Yeh show yaha tak pahucha hai ussi ke karan. Agar yeh sab jo kalakar hai woh sab kuch karenge to show ki value nahi rahegi (Audiences have loved the show because they want to see these actors in these characters only. If they start doing everything, the show will lose its value)."

Talking about Shailesh's exit, he said that if the old Taarak Mehta comes back, that's great, if not, they will have a new one. He added that his only objective is to make audience smile.

Advertisement Advertisement

When asked how they managed to pull the show without Dayaben (Disha Vakani), he said that he is still trying his best to get Daya back.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi Breaks His Silence About Actors Leaving The Show; WATCH



He concluded by saying, "Kisne kahan woh nahi hai? Show mein nahi hai par dil pe toh hai (who said she is there? If not on the show, she is in our heart). Dayaben is one of my most favourite characters. I always wanted a part portraying Indian woman's innocence. Of course, as you know she is busy right now with her personal life. Audiences have given the show and Daya so much love, and I am so humbled that they continued to watch the show. Trust me, I am trying my best that she comes back. But every human being has their own responsibility and she too is caught up with family duties. All I can say is that if Disha cannot return, let's all pray that we manage to get another Dayaben. And I will assure you that we'll keep making our audiences laugh."