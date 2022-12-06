Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Officially Announces His Exit From The Show

Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally announced his exit from the popular sitcom. The actor took to his social media account on Tuesday (December 6) to inform his fans and followers that he has quit the show.

For the unversed, Raj was missing from the show for a long time and there was a lot of speculation about his exit, for quite some time now. It must be noted that neither the makers nor the actor ever confirmed the news in the past. However, the latter declared the end of his association with the sitcom and the production house in a lengthy Instagram note today.

He also thanked everyone for their support in his journey and wished the team good luck for the future. Anadkat wrote, "Hello everyone, it's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career."

He went on to add, "I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'Tapu', your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and everyone of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show."

The actor concluded by stating that he will be back to entertain his fans very soon. He also asked everyone to keep showering their love and support to him. Check out his post below:

On the professional front, Raj Anadkat has been busy with multiple projects including music videos and brand endorsements in the past few months. He also got a chance to work with B-Town star Ranveer Singh and the actor couldn't have been happier.