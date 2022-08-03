Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when he was asked about the show, he neither said yes nor no! He said that whatever it is he will update fans when the time is right.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a long time now. Recently, there were reports that along with Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tappu in the show, has quit the show. Apart from him being missing from the show, the actor had given a miss to the celebration for the show completing 14 years, which is why people started speculations about his exit from the show.

Raj was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

When asked if these reports disturb him, he said that these stories do not bother him and he added, "Sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (Patience has its own rewards)."

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raj has done a music video with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann. Talking about the same, the actor said that he had a great experience working with Kanika and it was fun shooting with her. He added that they went to different locations in Dubai to shoot for the song and it was fun. Raj also said that he is happy to see her in KKK 12. He added that she is performing well in the stunt-based reality show and hoped that she goes ahead in the show.

When asked if he would like to participate in the adventure-based reality show in future, he said, "Yes, I would definitely do the show. It will be something different and challenging for me. I love taking on challenges in my life. Otherwise, when you know that you are in a bubble, you are confined to a particular limit and I want to break that. I want to go further and explore more things."