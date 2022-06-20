It was said that Rakhi Vijan has been approached to play Dayaben's role in the show. However, the actress took to social media and expressed her shock over the news.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a while now. Recently, the show hit headlines for Shailesh Lodha's exit and Dayaben's (played by Disha Vakani) return. The producer of the show assured fans that Dayaben will be back and he also revealed that they are auditioning for the character. It is then Rakhi Vijan's name popped up.

She shared a screenshot of a news article that read, "Rakhi Vijan to be seen as new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," and captioned it as, "Hello everyone... this news is a rumour... which shocks me...I haven't been approached by the producers or the channel."

In an interview to ETimes TV, the actress spoke about the same and revealed why she didn't deny the rumours when it surfaced initially. She revealed that media has been calling her to know about the same and she don't know from where this rumour emanated.

When asked why she didn't react initially, she said that she thought the rumours would die soon, but it kept increasing. When asked if she has seen TMKOC, she said who wouldn't see it as it is iconic show as her show Hum Paanch.

Talking about how challenging it would be to play Dayaben, Rakhi said, "Comedy comes naturally to me. But of course, it will be challenging. However, it won't be very difficult. I will have to educate myself on Gujarati accent. We are actors who get into characters. Like recently, I did a Bhojpuri character. But you know what! I have a lot of people in my building who are Gujjus."

When asked if she would do it her way, she said, "I will have to take a lot of nuances from her style and include mine. I will have to do a good merger. If I do it entirely my way, it might be difficult for the audiences to relate to it."

Meanwhile, on personal life, Rakhi spoke about her love and marriage. She said that she has been dating Fareed Karachiwalla since seven years and soon will get married.