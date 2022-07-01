While netizens celebrate Social Media Day every day, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldham-vaasis also celebrated social media day in their own unique way on Twitter. In an interesting twitter banter, Aatmaram Bhide tweeted his suvichar - thought for the day, “Aaj ka suvichaar: Social media ke madhyam se baat karo, sahi jaankari do aur ek dusre ko protsahit karo!” (The thought for the day: Interact, Enlighten and Motivate through Social Media) while everyone from Gokuldham society interacted with the same. Jethalal replied to the tweet with, “Arey Bhide! Kya baat hai bhai… aagaya aapko bhi repeater use karne,” to which Gogi prompts, “Aare Jetha uncle! Repeater nahi, TWITTER!!”

Popatlal said, Waah Bhide! Yeh toh bahut acha suvichaar hai, social media ka sahi upyog hi karna chahiye sabko,” ending the tweet with his iconic lines, “Cancel. Cancel. Cancel,” while Dr. Hathi wittily replied with a GIF, “Sahi Baat Hai.” This was followed by a frenzy of replies to Bhide’s official Twitter account including Babita tweeting, “Very nice, Bhide bhai! Aur humein social media par afvayen bhi nahi phailani chahiye.” The creative visionary behind the character universe, Asit Kumarr Modi, was also seen interacting with all of Gokuldham. The tweets have been trending on social media.

Social Media Day is observed annually on June 30th. In its short life, social media has redefined how people interact, communicate, and share with family, friends, and the world. The character universe of India’s most loved show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated Social Media Day. Interestingly, the characters also took over Instagram in a first where they hosted an interesting AMA session (Ask Me Anything) where the character universe interacted with its excited fan base. Some of the questions included Bhide’s suvichaar, asking Popatlal to say cancel, and about Jethalal’s love for Gujarati food among other such humorous questions.

Recently, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also announced the New Nattu Kaka.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom that was first aired in 2008. Now in its 14th year, India’s most loved show is all set to reach the milestone of 3500 episodes on July 2. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.