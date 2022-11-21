TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Meets With An Accident In Germany; Shares A Health Update

Munmun Dutta is an actress who doesn't need an introduction in the television industry. The actress is seen playing the role of Babita in Sab TV's iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has become a household name with her stint. Interestingly, Munmun, who has been quite active on social media, has been enjoying a vacation in the Swiss Alps and was treating her fans with beautiful pics from the trip. Each of her pic was a treat for the eyes and grabbed a lot of attention. And as Munmun had travelled to Germany recently, she shared a heartbreaking update which has left her fans worried about her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Munmun revealed that she has met with a 'small accident' in Germany. In the note, the actress also revealed that she has suffered a knee injury following which she had to cut short her trip and is currently flying back to India. Munmun wrote, "Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home" along with a broken heart emoticon. Needless to say, her fans are hoping for her speedy recovery.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's post:

To note, Munmun isn't the only Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star who got injured of late. Earlier, Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha got injured on the sets and has been advised complete bed rest. It happened during the shooting of a scene wherein Bhatt was required to run. However, he, reportedly lost his balance during the scene and fell down. As he is injured severely, Amit Bhatt will be unavailable for the shoot for a couple of days. And now, as Munmun is injured as well, we wonder if it will affect the shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the sitcom has been running successfully for almost 14 years now. Recently, the show witnessed a change in the cast after Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta, quit the show. He has been replaced by Sachin Shroff.