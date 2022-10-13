A recent media report about Disha Vakani developing throat cancer due to her special speaking voice in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went viral on social media. It must be noted that the actress who quit the popular sitcom used to speak in a peculiar voice for her character Dayaben on the show.
Taarak Mehta’s Director Malav Rajda Slams Reports Of Disha Vakani Having Throat Issues In Jethalal Style
However, Disha’s brother Mayur Vakani, who also plays her on-screen brother Sundar in the Sony SAB series, recently denied the reports and called them baseless in an interview with ETimes TV. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s director Malav Rajda has also slammed these rumours. He took to his social media account to reiterate that none of this is true whilst sharing a screenshot of one of the media reports.
Malav strongly reacted against the reports in Jethalal style by calling it 'NONSENSE.' He wrote in his caption, "Like jethalal says....NONSENSE...News reporting is such a responsible job...it really amazes Me how at times it's so irresponsibly done...yaar such big news atleast cross check once...it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it...so to all her fans this is completely FALSE (sic)" Take a look at his post HERE
Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Modi has been in search of a new actor to play Dayaben for quite some time now. It must be noted that Disha has not returned to the show since she took a maternity break in 2017. More recently, the actress welcomed her second child in May this year.
- TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi’s Dance Videos From His Daughter Niyati’s Pre-Wedding Function Go Viral; See
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Not Mahila Mandal, But Jethalal Accidentally Inaugurates Diwali Mela
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fans Trend #Jethalal On Dilip Joshi's 53rd Birthday, Share Memes
- Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
- TMKOC: Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Natu Kaka Says, ‘Disha Vakani Is Important To The Show’
- Dilip Joshi Shares His Experience Of Resuming Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shoot Amid COVID-19
- Did You Know? Saroj Khan Choreographed Dilip Joshi & Disha Vakani For A Special Song On TMKOC!
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors On Resuming Shoot: We Are Excited & A Little Apprehensive
- Raj Anadkat On TMKOC Completing 3000 Episodes: 'There Will Be Some Grand Dhamakedar Celebrations'
- Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Fondly Remembers His Interaction With Rishi Kapoor On The Sets Of TMKOC
- TMKOC’s Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani Blessed With Baby Boy, Confirms Brother Mayur Vakani
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Mayur Vakani And His Wife Hemali Test Positive For COVID-19