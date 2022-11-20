Tabassum Passes Away: Arun Govil Gets Emotional As He Mourns His Sister-In-Law’s Demise: ‘Big Loss For Family’
In what came as one of the most shocking news from the industry, renowned actress-anchor Tabassum passed away during the weekend. She breathed her last on November 18 at age of 78 and her demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. According to media reports, Tabassum had died of a cardiac arrest. It was reported that Tabassum was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago due to gastro problems and suffered two cardiac arrests.
Tabassum’s Family Confirmed Her Death
The news of Tabassum's demise was confirmed by her son Hoshang Govil. Talking to Indian Express, he stated, 'She passed away last night, around 8.40 pm, of cardiac arrest. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago, and we are about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden'.
Tabassum’s Demise Is A Loss To Entire Family: Arun Govil
Mourning Tabassum's demise, Arun Govil shared a picture of himself with the late artist and said that her demise is a huge loss to the family. He wrote, 'आदरणीया प्रिय भाभी तबस्सुम जी के स्वर्गवास से मन बहुत व्यथित है. ये हमारे पूरे परिवार के लिए बड़ी क्षति है. परमात्मा उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे. बस यही प्रार्थना है(Respected dear sister-in-law, I am deeply saddened by the demise of Tabassum ji. This is a big loss for our entire family. May God give peace to his soul. This is the only prayer)'.
Arun Govil’s statement For Tabassum’s Demise
Later, while speaking to the media, Arun Govil remembered Tabassum as the most cheerful member of the family. He stated, 'I will not be able to say much about this. May his soul rest in peace. But she was the most cheerful member of my family'.
Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Tabassum’s Demise
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also penned an emotional note for Tabassum. He wrote, 'The effervescent Tabassum, actor, anchor, Tv host, all rounder .. has passed away .. 'phool khilein hain gulshan gulshan' ..फूल खिलें हैं गुलशन गुलशन .. they all leave us one by one .. and it is beyond comprehension .. you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind .. and they ever remain an image of the time .. unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free .. and then they leave , and it cannot be fathomed'.
Tabassum Became A Household Name With Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan
For the uninitiated, Tabassum started her career as a child actor and was known as baby Tabassum. She hosted India's first ever talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan which ruled the television for almost two decades. She later returned to acting with a daily soap titled Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.
