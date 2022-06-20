Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other for quite a few months now. The duo came close to each other in the Salman Khan show Bigg Boss and began dating since then. Their fans often shower them with love on social media. Interestingly, they are reportedly planning to get married soon.

A couple of weeks ago, Tejasswi Prakash appeared on Karan Kundrra's show Dance Deewane Juniors. They shared some lovely moments on the show. Last week, Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor came on the dance reality show to promote their film.

In the fun segment, Varun Dhawan asked Tejasswi Prakash about getting married to Karan Kundrra. He said he wants an answer on social media. Well, Tejasswi has not yet answered Varun's question. However, on the other hand, TejRan fans can't keep calm to know her answer as they have started trending 'JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN' on Twitter. They too are asking them to get married soon. Let's have a look at some tweets-

LoveSparkle14 'They aren't fake , they aren't cringe. They are just two people's madly in love JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan.' Advertisement Advertisement AshwiniMarath17 'Nothing is perfect then you two together for eternity #TejRan JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN.' shanuv000 'Thank u kkundrra n itsmetejasswi for giving us a beautiful fairytale love story. True love is about growing as a couple learning about each other n never give up on each other we r learning this thing from both of u. JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN #TejRan #TejRanFam.' Naina55405305 'It's destiny and they are blessed by universe.. Soulmates for life ... it was destined and it's a match made in heaven... JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN #TejRan.'

(Social media posts are unedited)