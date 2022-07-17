The first half of 2022 turned out to be a memorable one for many TV celebs. Right from Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Gill, many actors witnessed some amazing changes and growth in their respective careers. Interestingly, many celebs improved their social media game, as they often share their amazing pictures on their Instagram handles.
As we have already entered the second half of the year, let's have a look at the best Instagram pictures of popular TV celebs in the first half of 2022.
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 in January 2022. After coming out of the madhouse, the first thing she did was click a picture with her parents and shared it on her Instagram handle. In the picture, we can see how a daughter makes her aai-baba proud of her.
Karan Kundrra
Although, Karan Kundrra didn't win Bigg Boss 15, he found love in the house. His romantic moment with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in a bathtub is indeed the best one on his Instagram profile.
Surbhi Chandna
Looks like Surbhi Chandna has become a new fashion icon in telly town. Her glamourous picture in a brown gown is undoubtedly the best one on her profile.
Simba Nagpal
Simba Nagpal is playing a negative role in Naagin 6, but he has the power to slay many girls on the internet with his charming smile.
Rubina Dilaik
She is powerful and the best in the TV industry. Her stylish look in a hot black dress will leave her fans mesmerised by her beauty.
Munawar Faruqui
The Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui stole the limelight on the internet by sharing a romantic picture with his girlfriend Nazila.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
The Kumkum Bhagya star is all set to embrace fatherhood, and his announcement picture with wife Vinny Arora was too cute to miss.
Jasmin Bhasin
The diva is indeed looking like a red velvet cake in the picture.
Shehnaaz Gill
After going through a difficult phase of her life, Shehnaaz Gill stunned everyone with her transformation and fashion sense. She is just amazing.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda knows how to set the internet on fire, and this shirtless picture is proof!
- Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranbir & Neetu Remember Rishi Kapoor; Aamir Khan, Tejasswi & Karan To Entertain Viewers
- HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Helly, TejRan & Others Walk Red Carpet In Style
- HT Most Stylish Awards 2022 Winners: Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra & Gauahar Win Big
- Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Reveal Who’s Eager To Get Married; Actress Reveals Mamma’s Reaction To Their New Song
- Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi's 'Baarish Aayi Hai' Is Perfect Rain Anthem; TejRan's Sizzling Chemistry Wins Hearts
- Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Talk About 'Baarish Aayi Hai'; Actress Feels It'll Be This Season's Best Monsoon Song
- Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Fahmaan-Sumbul, Tejasswi-Karan & Other Jodis Who Ruled First Half Of 2022
- Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash & Simba Nagpal’s Show Gets Extension Due To Hike In TRP; Fans Celebrate On Twitter
- Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash All Set To Feature In Romantic Music Video Titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hain'
- Naagin 6’s Mahekk Chahal On Doing Intimate Scenes With Simba Nagpal: I Share A Great Comfort Level With Simba
- Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Tejasswi's Fandom For Editing Pics & Abusive Messages; Actress Too Slams Them
- Simba Nagpal Shares His Acting Method; Naagin 6 Star Cuts Himself Out From World To Play Dark Role (Exclusive)