Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 in January 2022. After coming out of the madhouse, the first thing she did was click a picture with her parents and shared it on her Instagram handle. In the picture, we can see how a daughter makes her aai-baba proud of her.

Karan Kundrra

Although, Karan Kundrra didn't win Bigg Boss 15, he found love in the house. His romantic moment with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in a bathtub is indeed the best one on his Instagram profile.

Surbhi Chandna

Looks like Surbhi Chandna has become a new fashion icon in telly town. Her glamourous picture in a brown gown is undoubtedly the best one on her profile.

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal is playing a negative role in Naagin 6, but he has the power to slay many girls on the internet with his charming smile.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik

She is powerful and the best in the TV industry. Her stylish look in a hot black dress will leave her fans mesmerised by her beauty.

Munawar Faruqui

The Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui stole the limelight on the internet by sharing a romantic picture with his girlfriend Nazila.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The Kumkum Bhagya star is all set to embrace fatherhood, and his announcement picture with wife Vinny Arora was too cute to miss.

Jasmin Bhasin

The diva is indeed looking like a red velvet cake in the picture.

Shehnaaz Gill

After going through a difficult phase of her life, Shehnaaz Gill stunned everyone with her transformation and fashion sense. She is just amazing.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda knows how to set the internet on fire, and this shirtless picture is proof!