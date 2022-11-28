Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Co-Star Bags Lead Role Opposite Sai Ketan Rao In New Show?

Sai Ketan Rao made his Hindi TV debut with Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali opposite Shivangi Khedkar. It was produced by well-known producer Sandiip Sikcand and was one of the most loved shows on the channel.

While loyal viewers loved the story and onscreen chemistry between Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi, the drama series went off-air in November last year. Ever since then, fans have been excitedly waiting for the TV comeback of Sai and Shivangi.

While Shivangi hasn't signed any new daily soap, the latest buzz suggests that Rao is all set to reunite with producer Sandiip Sikcand for a new show. Reportedly, it'll premiere on Star Plus in 2023 and is expected to hit the floors next month.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the new reports state that actress Amandeep Sidhu has now joined the cast of Sai Ketan Rai's new serial. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, known names like Vidhi Pandya (Udaan fame) and Bhumi Gurung (Nimki Mukhiya fame) were approached to play the role of female lead Chandni opposite the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali star. However, the makers finally oped in the Naagin 6 actress for the part.

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Makers chose to find a new face for the show and decided to lock Amandeep instead of the approached actresses."

Talking further about the storyline of the much-awaited show, the source stated, "Story will revolve around two heroines and one hero."

For the unversed, talented actors like Kushagre Dua, Navika Kotia, Sumeet Sachdeva, and Anahita Jahabaksh will also play pivotal parts in the show. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Sumeet Sachdeva is expected to play Sai's father. However, the details about the roles of other actors aren't yet out.

Coming back to Amandeep Sidhu, the stunning actress rose to fame after playing the lead role opposite Adhvik Mahajan in ZEE TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. Later, she bagged the prominent part of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's daughter Anmol in the much-loved Colors show Naagin 6.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if her pairing with Sai Ketan Rao will be liked by the viewers or not.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to the show.