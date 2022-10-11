Tejasswi Prakash Pens A Love Note For Karan Kundrra As She Shares Inside Pics Of His Birthday Celebration

Karan Kundrra is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, it's his birthday and the handsome hunk is inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. The actor, who made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2015, has come a long way in his journey. Interestingly, not just on the work front, Karan has been making the headlines for his love life as well. Karan is currently dating Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. So, as the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor turned a year older today, Tejasswi made sure to send birthday love to her man and penned a love note for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared stunning inside pics from Karan's birthday celebration with friends and family. To note, the Naagin 6 actress had thrown a grand birthday bash for Karan. Her post featured some love-filled pics of the power couple, along with Karan's celebratory moments with his family and more. In the caption, Tejasswi penned a love note for the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra," along with a heart emoticon.