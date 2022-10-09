Tejasswi Prakash’s Panache Is Unmatched As She Sets The Ramp On Fire; See Pics

Tejasswi Prakash is an actress who doesn't need an introduction. She became a household name after winning Bigg Boss 15. Besides, her stint in Naagin 6 as the lead actress has also added to her popularity. Tejasswi has not just won millions of hearts with her impeccable acting skills but she is also known for her stupendous style sense. In fact, the diva doesn't miss out on a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. And now, Tejasswi is once again making the headlines as she was seen setting the ramp on fire at the recently held INIFD Indore Times Fashion Week Season 2.

The actress was seen wearing a shimmery red thigh-high slit outfit paired with a stylish strapless blouse and draped a matching dupatta. She completed the look with a stylish curly hairdo, minimal jewellery and had her make-up game on point. Needless to say, Tejasswi did own the ramp as she walked at the event and her panache was unmatched in the stunning outfit.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's pics from the ramp walk:

Talking about the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing a double role in the much talked about Naagin 6 with Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. Apart from this, Tejasswi has also been making the headlines for her personal life. Television's golden girl is currently dating Karan Kundrra and they are head over heels in love. For the uninitiated, the couple, fondly called as TejRan by fans, had found love in each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong ever since.

In fact, Karan can't stop gushing about his ladylove and their relationship and told News18, "I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the 'most imperfectly perfect love story'. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it's not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real". Meanwhile, there have been reports about Tejasswi and Karan taking the plunge soon. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.