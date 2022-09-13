In an interview with iDiva, the actress revealed that she was mocked and called a 'hanger' by her schoolmates. She added that a few of them even joked that how she would fly away as she was extremely skinny.

Tejasswi Prakash, who became a household name with her show Swaragini, went on to do several shows and gained huge popularity after winning Bigg Boss 15. She is currently is seen in Naagin 6. Recently, the actress opened up about being skinny-shamed in school.

She was quoted by the portal as saying, "I used to be extremely skinny in school, like people used to call me a hanger. In school, I was extra skinny. So a lot of people, when we used to be on the ground playing and if it was windy, people used to be like, 'Hey, paanch rupaye ka coin apne pocket mein daal varna udd jayegi (Hey, put a five rupee coin in your pocket or you'll fly away).'"

She shared an inspiring message for all those who face body-shaming and explained how a woman's body is ever-changing. She said, "Listen, your body is ever-changing, especially if you're a woman... There are so many times that we have our hormonal imbalances. So, if you're skinny once, you never know, it's not going to stay forever. I don't think you should be bothered. I feel like if you're skinny-shamed, you shouldn't be affected because that's you."

Tejasswi talked about why people should stop body-shaming others. She said that people should always be extremely comfortable breathing in their skin. She feels that every individual looks different, and everything about another person's body should be normal. She said that not just 'being chubby' and 'being skinny' should be normalised, but everything should be normal. She said, "It's another human for God's sake. Just accept and normalise absolutely everything about that person's body."

Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Retains Its 4th Place; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Khatron Ke Khiladi 12



Tejasswi also revealed what makes her angry, what makes her cry and also spoke about the red flags in a relationship, and clarified that her accent in Naagin 6 is not at all British.