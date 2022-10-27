Tejasswi Prakash Sets Internet On Fire In A Shimmery Black Saree; Karan Kundrra’s Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world these days. She became a household name after she won Bigg Boss 15 and won hearts with her strong performance. Besides, Tejasswi is also known for her impressive style sense. From her casual look to date night look or the red carpet look, the Naagin 6 actress never misses a chance to make heads turn with her style statements. And now, Tejasswi is making the headlines as she shared stunning pics of herself from Diwali celebrations.

In the pics, Tejasswi was seen dressed in a black shimmery saree with a matching blouse. She had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point. Tejasswi had captioned the post as, "Punjabiyan da kakka mange kudi patakha". Looks like she was referring to her beau Karan Kundrra here. As soon as Tejasswi shared the post, her massive fan following was seen drooling over her gorgeous looks. However, it was Karan's comment that stole the show. Taking to the comment section, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor wrote, "Kakkaa dead" along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post:

To note, Karan and Tejasswi have been dating each other for a while now. They found love in each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong with their relationship. In fact, it is reported that Tejasswi and Karan, fondly addressed as TejRan by fans, will be taking the plunge soon. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.