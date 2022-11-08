Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her social media account to share an adorable collage from her recent Goa vacation with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The Naagin 6 actress posted the video on Tuesday and it contained her 'hey moments’ with Karan as they made the most out of their relaxing vacation.
Tejasswi Prakash Shares Super Adorable Video Collage Of Goa Vacation With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra; Watch
Karan and Tejasswi ended the clip with the latter bursting into laughter as Karan says “hey” to the camera. Many TejRan fans reacted with love for the video by dropping heart emojis in the comment section. Tejasswi shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Hey y'all (red heart emoji).” Take a look at her video HERE
It must be noted that Tejasswi and Karan fell in love in 2021 when they participated in the 15th season of Bigg Boss.
Tejasswi recently opened up about their wedding plans with HT and said, “All the positive rumors about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain (It is a matter among us). In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it.”
On the professional front, Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan, on the other hand, is reportedly gearing up to work alongside Gashmeer Mahajani in Yash Patnaik’s next for Colors TV.
