The entertainment world is abuzz with talk of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show season 4, which is premiering on 10 September 2022 at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Even before the new season starts, the show is in the news, with a couple of older starcast members not being the part of season 4.

Let us peep into numerology and look what the numbers have to say about the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will see comedian Kapil Sharma in a new avatar.

What's Ahead for Kapil Sharma in 2022 through 2023-24

Numerologically, the first name that is 'Kapil' adds to number 6 (ruled by Venus), with energies of 1 (Sun) and 5 (Mercury). The full name 'Kapil Sharma' adds to number 4 (ruled by Rahu Dev) with energies of 3 (Jupiter) and 1 (Sun). The first letter of the first name 'K' is ruled by number 2 (Moon).