Sony TV captioned the promo as, "Lekar laughter ke naye reasons, @kapilsharma laa raha hai comedy ka naya season! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par." Srishty also re-shared the promo and wrote, "Blessed With The Best ❤️ The Best Comeback Ever! Please Do Shower All Your Love 🙏🏻."

Kapil Sharma and his team is back with The Kapil Sharma Show. The makers of the show recently shared a promo of the new season which featured Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Joining them are Srishty Rode, Srikant Maski, Ishtiyak khan and Gaurav Dubey. With the promo, the channel announced the premiere date and timing as well.

In the promo video, Kapil is lying on hospital bed with a bandage on his head. He is surprised to find many people surrounding him. While he recognises his father-in-law (Ishtiyak Khan), Gudiya (Kiku), and Chandu (Chandan), he points out at Sumona and asks who the 'bhenji (sister)' is, which surprises everyone, who tells him that she is his wife. As Srishty (seen as Gazal) enters, Kapil runs to hug her calling her 'darling' and says, "36-34... the digits on your scooter's number plate." While Archana taunts him, "You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her scooter's number?" he asks Archana to spare the food (apple) that's for patients, and everyone are left in splits.

Meanwhile Srishty is happy to return and was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It is exciting to get back to work. The last four years have been tough and more than learning anything, I have realised that it is important to be fit and make the most of it. In June 2021, I underwent a surgery. Later, I suffered a fracture and was put on bedrest. It was disheartening that I could not get back to work like everyone else and had to just be on the bed. Those were trying times but I am glad I am out of it now and look forward to The Kapil Sharma Show."

The actress will be seen as Kappu AKA Kapil's friend in the show. About the same, she said, "I have done a comedy show earlier, but I will be doing stand-up comedy for the first time. I felt that I wanted to do something different and what better than Kapil's show. I have done many fictional shows, but this was an opportunity to do something different. I will have to learn a lot because I am performing with artists who have been doing comedy for years, but I am also an actor and so it is not something new for me."

When asked about fiction genre, she said that she hasn't watched any fictional show in the past few months and she doesn't know which is good. She added that she has kept a track only on Kapil's show and other reality shows. The actress said that she is waiting for the show to start and connect with viewers again, and concluded by saying that it feels refreshing to get back to work.