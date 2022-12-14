The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Razzes Archana Puran Singh, Says 'Mere Kapde Bi Pehan Rakhe Hai,’ WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the entire ensemble cast of Cirkus will appear as special guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo shared by the makers, Archana Puran Singh was seen asking Rohit Shetty about not casting her in any of his films after she starred in his 2012 film, Bol Bachchan.

Rohit replied by stating that he thought of casting her as Ranveer's mom but Kapil cut him short and said, “Arey wo heroine soch rahi hain (she is thinking about being cast as his heroine).” At this point, Ranveer added, “Mere kapde bhi pahan rakhe hain (she is even dressed like me).” The actor’s comment left everyone in splits.

Kapil also quizzed the Cirkus team about Deepika Padukone’s special dance number and why she did not accompany the star cast on the show. He jokingly told Ranveer, “Hum log 5 ghante ka show bana re hain, wo 10 minute ke liye aajati (we are doing a five hour-long shoot, she could have come for just 10 minutes).”

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “It’s the magic of @itsrohitshetty that the team starts entertaining you even before the release 🤩 team #cirkus in #thekapilsharmashow this weekend (sic).” Take a look at the video below:

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is all set to hit the silver screen on December 23. The highly anticipated Bollywood biggie is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and has Ranveer and Varun Sharma in double roles. The movie’s star cast includes many gifted actors such as Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar and Anil Charanjeett among others.