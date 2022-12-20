The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal Has EPIC Response For Kapil Sharma's Flirting With Kiara Advani; WATCH

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the team of Govinda Naam Mera will be marking their presence on the show and having a fun time. In a promo shared by the makers, we see lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani enter the stage in style to celebrate Christmas with Kapil Sharma and his team. They were then joined by co-stars Renuka Shahane, Viraj Ghelani, and their director Shashank Khaitan for the fun episode.

While greeting the guests, Kapil called Kiara Santa Claus because she is dressed in red and then, went on to flirt with the actress by continuously complimenting her. As a result, Vicky felt left out with all attention on Kiara and joked that he’ll go and sit with the audience. However, instead of stopping the actor, Sharma was seen asking Vicky to leave the set itself! The comedian’s rebuttal left everyone in splits.

Furthermore, Kapil quizzed Kaushal about romancing two actresses and said 'In the film your name is Govinda and you are with two girls, so were you afraid to use your real name?’ and this made everyone laugh out loud. Towards the end of the clip, we also get a sneak peek of Vicky and Kiara dancing to their song 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0’ along with comedian Kiku Sharda.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein #GovindaNaamMera ki team aane wali hain Kappu ke ghar, aapke chehron ki raunak badhaane!🤩✨” Take a look!

Govinda Naam Mera premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. The film, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios.