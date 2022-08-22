TKSS: Archana Puran Singh Shares BTS Clip; Krushna Abhishek Not A Part Of The Show as Kapil Starts Filming

Archana Puran Singh, who is one of the assets of the show, shared BTS clip from the promo shoot of upcoming season of the show. Sharing the video from her car, Archana said, "Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today...for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys."

The Kapil Sharma Show is most-loved shows on television. Recently, Kapil shared his new look picture from the show and hinted that they are coming back soon with the new season. Now, Archana Puran Singh too, took to social media and shared that she is shooting for the promo of the show.

She also gave a glimpse from the sets, but quickly turned the camera away and said that she can't give away too much. She said, "I have only one line in the script, wohi nahi yaad hori (unable to memorize one line)." Archana captioned the video as, "Sneak peek of the promo shoot for @kapilsharmashow Yesss! It's coming back soon in a fresh, new, and exciting new avatar! Watch out for more deets!"Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the show and Bharti Singh too won't actively be a part of the upcoming season.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show's premiere date."

Krushna too, confirmed the same and said that he is not doing the show because of agreement issues.

On the other hand, Bharti said that she is on a short break as she is doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. She said, "Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi," and won't be regular as she has to take care of her baby and have some shows and events too.

On the other hand, as per the portal's report, Kapil has apparently started shooting for the show today (August 22) in Mumbai's Filmcity studio, and Akshay Kumar is the first guest for this season.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "A few days ago, Kapil and his team had started prepping and rehearsing for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. They are shooting today with Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming Jackky Bhagnani produced film Cuttputlli on the show. His co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta too will be a part of the shoot."