Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt aka Champak chacha has injured himself on the sets of the popular sitcom. According to an ETimes TV report, the incident took place recently and the actor has been advised complete bed rest by the doctors. Amit is currently not shooting for the show.
TMKOC: Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Gets Injured On The Sets; Actor Has Been Advised Complete Bed Rest
Sources close to the development have revealed that while performing a scene, Bhatt was supposed to run but the actor lost his balance and fell. He has injured himself badly and has been on a sabbatical from the show in lieu of the doctor’s advice. In the meantime, the makers are also totally cooperating with Amit as they all want him to recover fully at the earliest and return to the show
It must be noted that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is like a close-knit family who has always supported one another during trying times. The popular sitcom, which first debuted on Sony SAB in 2008, is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and its characters are loved by millions across the globe. Amit Bhatt aka Champak chacha is one among them as his chemistry with his on-screen son Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is reveled by one and all.
For the unversed, Amit has been part of the show since its inception and shares a great bond with all his co-stars. One bit of information that many may not be aware of is that Bhatt is actually younger than his on-screen son Dilip Joshi in real life. Besides TMKOC, Amit is also known for featuring in TV shows like CID, Khichdi, and FIR amongst others.
Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 14 years and the team celebrated the huge milestone by cutting a cake in a ceremony organized on the sets. The show has also witnessed some major changes in recent times with actor Sachin Shroff filling in the shoes of the OG Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha.
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jethalal Asks Big B If He Scolds Abhishek; Popatlal Asks If He Can Get Him Married!
- TMKOC: Kajal Pisal Is Not Playing Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Makers Rubbish Reports
- TMKOC Fame Raj Anadkat Wishes To Do OTT Projects, But He Is Not Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes
- TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta’s Thailand Vacation Pictures Are Unmissable
- TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali AKA Sonu’s New Haircut Disliked By Many Netizens; See Comments
- Aradhana Sharma On Her Big Screen Debut With Judaa Hoke Bhi: I Couldn't Have Been More Grateful
- TMKOC: Neha Mehta AKA Anjali Bhabhi Is Yet To Receive Her Dues; Says ‘The Last Six Months' Money Is Pending’
- TMKOC: Rakhi Vijan To Replace Disha Vakani As New Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
- Disha Vakani Won’t Return In TMKOC And The Show Will Have New Dayaben, Confirms Producer Asit Modi
- TMKOC’s Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani Blessed With Baby Boy, Confirms Brother Mayur Vakani
- Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma On Her First Day Of Shoot For Spy Bahu: I Had Butterflies In My Stomach
- Women’s Day 2022: Meet The Mahila Mandal Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah And Know Why We Love Them