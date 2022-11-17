TMKOC: Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Gets Injured On The Sets; Actor Has Been Advised Complete Bed Rest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt aka Champak chacha has injured himself on the sets of the popular sitcom. According to an ETimes TV report, the incident took place recently and the actor has been advised complete bed rest by the doctors. Amit is currently not shooting for the show.



Sources close to the development have revealed that while performing a scene, Bhatt was supposed to run but the actor lost his balance and fell. He has injured himself badly and has been on a sabbatical from the show in lieu of the doctor’s advice. In the meantime, the makers are also totally cooperating with Amit as they all want him to recover fully at the earliest and return to the show

It must be noted that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is like a close-knit family who has always supported one another during trying times. The popular sitcom, which first debuted on Sony SAB in 2008, is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and its characters are loved by millions across the globe. Amit Bhatt aka Champak chacha is one among them as his chemistry with his on-screen son Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is reveled by one and all.

For the unversed, Amit has been part of the show since its inception and shares a great bond with all his co-stars. One bit of information that many may not be aware of is that Bhatt is actually younger than his on-screen son Dilip Joshi in real life. Besides TMKOC, Amit is also known for featuring in TV shows like CID, Khichdi, and FIR amongst others.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 14 years and the team celebrated the huge milestone by cutting a cake in a ceremony organized on the sets. The show has also witnessed some major changes in recent times with actor Sachin Shroff filling in the shoes of the OG Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha.