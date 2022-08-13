TMKOC: Kajal Pisal Is Not Playing Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Makers Rubbish Reports

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for various reasons. Lately, several celebs like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani and others quit the show. Talking about Disha Vakani, she played the role of Dayaben in TMKOC. Ever since she quit the show, the makers have not yet found her replacement. A few days ago, reports were stating that Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rakhi Vijan are supposed to play Dayaben in the show.

However, both the actresses refuted the reports. Yesterday, reports were also doing the rounds on the internet that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Kajal Pisal has been roped in to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ever since the news came out, fans were curious to see the first look of Kajal as Dayaben. However, the reports are not true at all.

Pinkvilla contacted the makers to get confirmation about the report. Notably, an official spokesperson from Neela Film Production informed the portal that Kajal Pisal is not playing Dayaben and the reports are "false". Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the new Dayaben.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the unversed, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi has informed the media that Disha Vakani won't be returning to the show anytime soon, as she was blessed with her second child. Let us tell you, she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year. Hence, she couldn't give much time to the show.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar and others in key roles. The show was completed 14 years in July 2022.