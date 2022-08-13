Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for various reasons. Lately, several celebs like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani and others quit the show. Talking about Disha Vakani, she played the role of Dayaben in TMKOC. Ever since she quit the show, the makers have not yet found her replacement. A few days ago, reports were stating that Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rakhi Vijan are supposed to play Dayaben in the show.
TMKOC: Kajal Pisal Is Not Playing Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Makers Rubbish Reports
However, both the actresses refuted the reports. Yesterday, reports were also doing the rounds on the internet that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Kajal Pisal has been roped in to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ever since the news came out, fans were curious to see the first look of Kajal as Dayaben. However, the reports are not true at all.
Pinkvilla contacted the makers to get confirmation about the report. Notably, an official spokesperson from Neela Film Production informed the portal that Kajal Pisal is not playing Dayaben and the reports are "false". Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the new Dayaben.
For the unversed, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi has informed the media that Disha Vakani won't be returning to the show anytime soon, as she was blessed with her second child. Let us tell you, she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year. Hence, she couldn't give much time to the show.
Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar and others in key roles. The show was completed 14 years in July 2022.
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kajal Pisal To Replace Disha Vakani As Dayaben?
- Kajal Pisal Quits Sirf Tum To Appear As Wild Card Participant In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?
- Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan, Arshi Khan & Kajal Pisal On Why It Is Important To Celebrate Women’s Day
- Exclusive! Kunal Jaisingh, Kajal Pisal, Parineeta, Puneett & Waseem Share New Year Plans & Resolutions
- EXCLUSIVE! Christmas 2021: Kajal Pisal, Puneett Chouksey & Other Actors Reveal Their Christmas Plans
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kajal Pisal Is NOT Entering The Show
- Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Ravi Bhatia, Geetika Mehandru & Other TV Celebs Share Excitement (EXCLUSIVE)
- Raksha Bandhan 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Pankit & Raghav Praise Their Siblings; Kajal Recalls Special Rakhi Gift
- Kajal Pisal On Battling COVID-19: I Almost Saw My Death Bed Days Back
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kanchi Singh & Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kajal Pisal Test Positive For COVID-19
- ‘Rubina Dilaik Is Insecure About Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Popularity’ Says This Celeb
- BB 14 EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Friend Kajal Pisal Slams Abhinav Shukla For Favouring Nikki Tamboli