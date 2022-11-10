Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retain Top 2 Spots, New Show Faltu Earns 3rd Place

The latest TRP ratings for Week 44 are out and there is a brand new entry in the list of Top 5 shows. Star Plus’ Faltu starring Niharika Choukey's made its debut on the BARC ratings by garnering the third spot. The brand-new drama has managed to connect with the audience in its first week on TV, as it managed to get 2.3 ratings.

Faltu premiered on 2 November 2022, and its story revolves around an unwanted girl child who disguises herself as a boy to play cricket. Meanwhile, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein have retained their top two places. The popular shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively. It must be noted that the two Star Plus shows have been neck-to-neck in the ratings war for the past few weeks.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein have also continued to emerge in the top five list this week as well. The Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant's show ranked in the fourth spot and received 2.2 ratings while the latter starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi earned the fifth spot on this week's TRP chart as it got 2.1 ratings.

On the other hand, Imlie has occupied the sixth place with 2.1 ratings followed by Pandya Store, Bhagya Lakshmi, Parineetii, and Kumkum Bhagya at the seventh to tenth places with each getting 1.8 ratings, respectively.

The other popular shows that are not on the TRP chart are- Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan with 1.8 and 1.5 ratings along with Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan with 1.7 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Advertisement

It must be noted that two shows namely Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery and Colors’ Naagin 6 have witnessed some loss in terms of numbers this week. The two shows managed to get 1.5 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Besides, Faltu springing a big surprise this week, the other key highlight happened to be Colors’ Parineetii re-entering the top 10 list. In the domain of reality TV, Sony’s Indian Idol is also doing well as it managed to fetch 1.5 ratings