TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Returns To Top 1; Naagin 6 Drops To The 3rd Spot

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, TMKOC & Naagin 6

Anupamaa is back at the top spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the second place and Naagin 6 at the third place. The shows have managed to get 43.0, 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.

WTHA & Imlie

While Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has managed to occupy the fourth place, Imlie is at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 39.0 and 36.0 rating points, respectively.

YRKKH & Bhagya Lakshmi

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the sixth place with 33.0 rating points, Bhagya Lakshmi has occupied the seventh place with 32.0 rating points.

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & BALH 2

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have occupied the eighth and ninth places with 30.0 and 28.0 rating points. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the tenth place with 26.0 raitn points.