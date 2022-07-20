TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Returns To Top 1; Naagin 6 Drops To The 3rd Spot

The online TRP ratings for Week 28 are out. Star Plus' Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart while Colors TV's Naagin 6 has witnessed a drop. Colors' show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is still struggling to get back to the top 10 slot. While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a jump and Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai has slipped down on the Online TRP chart. Take a look at top 10 shows that is ruling the Online TRP Chart.
Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, TMKOC & Naagin 6
Anupamaa is back at the top spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the second place and Naagin 6 at the third place. The shows have managed to get 43.0, 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.
WTHA & Imlie
While Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has managed to occupy the fourth place, Imlie is at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 39.0 and 36.0 rating points, respectively.
YRKKH & Bhagya Lakshmi
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the sixth place with 33.0 rating points, Bhagya Lakshmi has occupied the seventh place with 32.0 rating points.
Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & BALH 2
Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have occupied the eighth and ninth places with 30.0 and 28.0 rating points. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the tenth place with 26.0 raitn points.
(Source: YouTube)
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Jumps To 2nd Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Re-Enters
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Is Back To Top Spot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A BIG Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Re-Enter
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Bhagya Lakshmi & Fanaa Swap Places